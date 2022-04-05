Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.

Watch Free Press Journal's Preview show here:

When

Tueday, 7.30pm

Where

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Wankhede Stdium pitch has always supported batters. There is an even bounce on the track, and the shorter boundaries make the job even easier. As will all 7.30pm games, there will be a massive dew factor so both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Dream XI team

Keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:54 AM IST