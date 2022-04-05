Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.
Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.
Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.
Watch Free Press Journal's Preview show here:
When
Tueday, 7.30pm
Where
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Pitch Report
Wankhede Stdium pitch has always supported batters. There is an even bounce on the track, and the shorter boundaries make the job even easier. As will all 7.30pm games, there will be a massive dew factor so both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.
Dream XI team
Keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)