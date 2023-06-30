Rajasthan Royals Slammed After Startling Revelation That Net Bowlers Were Paid A Mere ₹50,000 During IPL 2023

Senior Sports journalist Vikrant Gupta has made a shocking revelation on the Sports Tak YouTube channel regarding the treatment received by net bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals (RR), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Unfavourable remuneration compared to other franchises

In a video released on the channel, Gupta alleged that the net bowlers at the Royals were subjected to highly unfavourable treatment. According to him, they were not allowed to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the team, and their compensation for two months of demanding work amounted to a mere INR 50,000 (approximately USD 600).

Gupta further disclosed that, in stark contrast to the situation in Rajasthan, the Royal Challengers Bangalore paid their net bowlers INR 9 Lakhs (approx USD 11,000) as remuneration for their services during the 2023 edition of the lucrative league.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, had enlisted net bowlers such as Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Anoop, Karthik, Shubham Yadav, Wihan Lubbe, and Evan Jones.

Unfortunately, the Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs this year, stumbling towards the end of the season to finish in fifth place. As of now, the management of the Rajasthan Royals has not yet responded to these allegations.