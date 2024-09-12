 Rain Washes Out Day 4 Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test In Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRain Washes Out Day 4 Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test In Noida

Rain Washes Out Day 4 Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test In Noida

The toss was scheduled to happen at 9 am but persistent rain continued to play spoilsport as the match officials called off the day's play for the fourth day in succession.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The fourth day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain here on Thursday. The toss was scheduled to take place at 9am but persistent rain continued to play spoilsport as the match officials called off the day's play for the fourth day in succession.

“The fourth day of the only Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand teams is also not going to be played due to continued rainfall,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

“The decision about the start of the game tomorrow morning at 8:00 will be made after the stadium assessment,” the ACB added.

Not a single ball has been bowled across four days with the wet outfield preventing any action on the opening two days, raising serious questions over the preparedness of the venue to host the match.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface
Assam Police & CRPF Seize 2 Grenades In Dibrugarh, Prevent Potential Attack; Visual Surface
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As 'Alarmingly Unlikely'
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As 'Alarmingly Unlikely'
Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 9% In 5 Days; Stocks Continue To Trade In Red
Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 9% In 5 Days; Stocks Continue To Trade In Red
'Don't Dare Have Eye Contact With Seniors': Viral Post Claims Indian College Students Enforce Toxic Rules On Juniors, Netizens Furious
'Don't Dare Have Eye Contact With Seniors': Viral Post Claims Indian College Students Enforce Toxic Rules On Juniors, Netizens Furious

Only seven matches in the history of Test cricket have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The last time it happened was in the match between New Zealand and India at Dunedin in 1998.

Afghanistan are the hosts of the game and had picked the venue due to logistical reasons. It is their 10th match since receiving Test status from ICC in 2017.

Afghanistan are playing against New Zealand in the Test format for the first time. However, this match is not a part of the ICC's World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.New Zealand next fly out to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series before returning to India for three Tests, starting October 16 at Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Everything You Need To Know About WWE Wrestler Kavita Devi Who Is Ready To Face Olympian Vinesh...

Everything You Need To Know About WWE Wrestler Kavita Devi Who Is Ready To Face Olympian Vinesh...

4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 4: Travis Head Unleashes 30-Run Over Against Sam Curran As Australia Overpowers...

4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 4: Travis Head Unleashes 30-Run Over Against Sam Curran As Australia Overpowers...

'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining...

'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining...

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 In India Generated 'Economic Benefit' Of ₹11,637 Crore: Report

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 In India Generated 'Economic Benefit' Of ₹11,637 Crore: Report

Asian Champions Trophy: India Hammer Malaysia 8-1 To Enter Last Semifinals

Asian Champions Trophy: India Hammer Malaysia 8-1 To Enter Last Semifinals