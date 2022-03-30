Rahul Mankad, multiple Ranji Trophy winner and last surviving son of legendary Vinoo Mankad, passes away

Rahul Mankad, multiple Ranji Trophy winner and the last surviving son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad, passed away on Wednesday after a brief ailment.

Mankad had suffered a heart attack earlier this month and doctors had put a stent in his heart.

Rahul Mankad’s cricketing career spanned from 1972 to 1985 during which he played 47 First-class matches and 10 List A games for Mumbai, scoring 2111 and 66 runs, respectively.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, he shared his opinion on MCC’s newest decision to rephrase ‘Mankading’, legalising the law as ‘run-out’.

“My response is - about bloody time!!,” he had told Cricbuzz from a London hospital.

