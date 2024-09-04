 Rahul Dravid To Don Coach's Hat At Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report
Rahul Dravid To Don Coach's Hat At Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

The cricket legend will be donning the coach's hat once again after his four-year stint with the Indian men's team which culminated with the T20 World Cup trophy.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is all set to mark his return to the Rajasthan Royals franchise as the head coach, according to reports.

Dravid had earlier captained and mentored the Royals during his playing career in the later 2000s.

The cricket legend will be donning the coach's hat once again after his four-year stint with the Indian men's team which culminated with the T20 World Cup trophy.

More details to follow...

