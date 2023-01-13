e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRahul Dravid flies back to Bangalore amid health concerns after India wrapped up series against Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid flies back to Bangalore amid health concerns after India wrapped up series against Sri Lanka

India head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back to his hometown Bengaluru amid concerns about health issues and is unlikely to be with the team for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

India head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back to his hometown Bengaluru amid concerns about health issues and is unlikely to be with the team for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman is likely to join the team in his absence as per the sources. The exact health issues faced by the Indian cricket legend are not yet known.

Read Also
‘Virat, you have to respect MS': Indian fielding coach reveals how Ravi Shastri managed...
article-image

Series in the bag

Dravid suffered a health scare ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Dravid felt unwell at the team hotel. He was treated immediately and medications were prescribed. The former Indian skipper celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday.

India have wrapped up the series against Sri Lanka after winning the first two ODI's. The team will travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the 3rd ODI where the men in blue will look to experiment as they solidify their starting XI ahead of the ODI World Cup at home this year.

Read Also
WATCH: Rohit Sharma left unimpressed by Mohd Shami's poor fielding effort during IND vs SL 2nd ODI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup match: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup match: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

'Fought my way to play Tennis': Sania Mirza pens emotional message ahead of final Grand Slam at the...

'Fought my way to play Tennis': Sania Mirza pens emotional message ahead of final Grand Slam at the...

‘Virat, you have to respect MS': Indian fielding coach reveals how Ravi Shastri managed...

‘Virat, you have to respect MS': Indian fielding coach reveals how Ravi Shastri managed...

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the...

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the...

'Playing Ashwin will be a game of chess': Marnus Labuschagne bracing himself for India series

'Playing Ashwin will be a game of chess': Marnus Labuschagne bracing himself for India series