Rafique Mansuri stars for Bipin BMC Camps

MumbaiRafique Mansuri’s brace earned Bipin BMC Camp a vital 2-0 win over a spirited Bipin Vasai Camp during the league matches of the Bipin Football Academy’s 33rd Inter-Centre Football tournament held at the Karnataka Sporting Association ground, Churchgate on Saturday.

The Bipin BMC Camp were well coordinated in their efforts as they made early in-roads into the tournament by first winning against the Bipin Vasai-Virar Camp and then later earning a hard fought win against Bipin Dahisar Camp through a solitary goal by Prakash Sahani.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Shri. Jaya Shetty, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee and Hon. Joint Secretary, Karnataka Sporting Association and shared his experiences as a sportsman with the players. “I believe all the players should avail this opportunity from this tournament to prove their mettle. This is the 33rd year of Bipin Football Academy and the Academy has produced many players who have represented clubs and country. So this is a very good platform for everyone.”

In the other matches of the day, Bipin Mira Road Camp showed a better performance against Bipin Vasai Camp by scoring through Rohan Jamdhare and Neil Saldhana and defended equally well.