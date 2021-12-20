e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after returning home from Abu Dhabi tournament

FPJ Web Desk
Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19. The world No 6 made his long-awaited return from a left foot injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abi Dhabi last week, and confirmed on Monday he had tested positive in a PCR test performed on him when arriving in Spain.

“I am having some unpleasant moments, but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” Nadal said.

With Australian Open charter flights set to leave for Melbourne in a week, it leaves the Spaniard's participation in the season-opening Grand Slam in doubt.

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:34 PM IST
Advertisement