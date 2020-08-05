Rafael Nadal backs out from US Open, says the schedule is 'barbaric'

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from the US Open, stating concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The world number two men's tennis star also criticised the revised calendar for tennis and labelled it as "barbaric".

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it," Nadal said in a tweet.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year," he added in another tweet.