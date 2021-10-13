‘Racial prejudice’; HI reacts to Belgium's adverse remarks on India sweeping FIH awards

New Delhi: Hockey India (HI) has asserted that Belgium's public expression of displeasure on Indians sweeping the FIH annual awards is nothing short of racial discrimination and the world body should initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a strongly-worded letter to International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said that Belgium and its players questioning the voting system was disrespectful towards the Indian winners and demeaning their achievements.

"The public statements of displeasure at the announcement of the Indian winners is highly disrespectful and not in the spirit of sportsmanship and the sport of hockey," Ningombam wrote in the letter.

"The objections on behalf of Belgium Federation for 2021 winners needs to be carefully examined by the FIH Governance Panel for what is considered by myself as a case of discrimination/racial discrimination."

“Hockey India cannot stand by and allow the efforts and achievements of Indian athletes and coaches to be questioned in this manner...," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:06 PM IST