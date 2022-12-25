e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka Test heroics

'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka Test heroics

R Ashwin's unbeaten 42 on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh has become a knock for the ages and being hailed by Indian cricket fans on social media.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indian cricket fans are calling for a change in guard at the top after the Dhaka Test on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics against Bangladesh has prompted fans to urge the team management to make him the Test captain after his all-round performance.

Ashwin's unbeaten 42 on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh has become a knock for the ages.

Read Also
R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...
article-image

The off-spinning all-rounder joined forces with Shreyas Iyer to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after Bangladesh left India reeling at 74 for 7 in chase of 145 at the Shere-E-Bangla stadium on day 4.

In walked Ashwin and started to take the attack to the opposition. The duo added 71 runs for the unbroken 7th-wicket stand to take India past the finish line in a thrilling run chase.

Read Also
India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a...
article-image

Ashwin's 42 not out is now the highest score by an batter in a successful run chase in Test cricket.

He also completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket to become the second quickest all-rounder to complete the double of 3k runs and 400+ wickets in the longest format.

Ashwin gave the perfect Christmas present to Indian fans, who took to social media to hail the Tamil Nadu cricketer. Some even questioned as to why he wasn't made the Test captain in place of an out-of-form KL Rahul.

Read Also
Watch: Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with Bangladesh players after dismissal
article-image

"R Ashwin says #MerryChristmas and gives us a Christmas ! Delivers with the bat when it matters. Should have been made Test captain long back, definitely not too late now," tweeted Vijayakarthikeyan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission.

"It's honestly baffling how Ashwin is not the Captain or at least the second choice Captain in any format of the game," wrote Abhijit Ganguly while film editor TS Suresh tweeted, "Time to make him Captain for Tests!"

."Great batting by @ashwinmushran @ShreyasIyer15... #chandrakantpandit should be the test coach and Shreyas and Ashwin should be captain and vice captain for tests," tweeted comedian Suresh Menon.

Past & present players hail Ashwin

Some of Ashwin's former India teammates also took to social media to pay tribute to his performance in Dhaka.

"The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Outstanding batting under pressure by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka...

'R Ashwin should have been made Test captain long back': Fans hail India all-rounder after Dhaka...

R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...

R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with...

Watch: Virat Kohli drops 5 catches on Day 3 of BAN vs IND 2nd Test, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

Watch: Virat Kohli drops 5 catches on Day 3 of BAN vs IND 2nd Test, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a...

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a...

Watch: Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with Bangladesh players after dismissal

Watch: Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with Bangladesh players after dismissal