R Ashwin responds after fan asks him to learn from Mitchell Starc on ‘mankading’

The third ODI between England and Australia saw plenty of action. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper Alex Carey powered the team to a three-wicket win over England in the series' decider ODI at Old Trafford. But, the win brought with it, its own set of controversies. During the match Australia pacer Mitchell Starc gave England's Adil Rashid a warning for leaving the crease before he bowled.

Soon after the incident, a fan shared a picture of Mitchell Starc warning Adil Rashid on Twitter and while tagging Ravichandran Ashwin asked him to learn from Starc and play the game like this. Aswhin has been facing flak since he had mankaded Jos Buttler in IPL 2019. Mankad is a mode of dismissal when a bowler runs out a non-striker for leaving their crease before the ball is delivered.

The fan wrote: "Please learn something @ashwinravi99. This is how you play the game. #ENGvAUS."