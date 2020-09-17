R Ashwin responds after fan asks him to learn from Mitchell Starc on ‘mankading’

The third ODI between England and Australia saw plenty of action. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper Alex Carey powered the team to a three-wicket win over England in the series' decider ODI at Old Trafford. But, the win brought with it, its own set of controversies. During the match Australia pacer Mitchell Starc gave England's Adil Rashid a warning for leaving the crease before he bowled.
Soon after the incident, a fan shared a picture of Mitchell Starc warning Adil Rashid on Twitter and while tagging Ravichandran Ashwin asked him to learn from Starc and play the game like this. Aswhin has been facing flak since he had mankaded Jos Buttler in IPL 2019. Mankad is a mode of dismissal when a bowler runs out a non-striker for leaving their crease before the ball is delivered.
The fan wrote: "Please learn something @ashwinravi99. This is how you play the game. #ENGvAUS."
After the fan tagged him, Ashwin responded stating he will reciprocate when the IPL starts. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself.”
Ravichandran Ashwin courted controversy when he mankaded Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler during one of the matches in IPL 2019.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting had claimed he won’t be encouraging ‘mankad’ in his camp. “I’ll be having a chat with him about (Mankading), that’s the first thing I’ll do. That is going to be a hard conversation I will have with him. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he’d say it was within the rules and he’s right to do it. But this is not within the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway,” Ponting said while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast last month.
