'Why are you averse to questions': Gaurav Kapur asks Govt's cheerleaders

Actor and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur has been vocal on Twitter regarding the anti-CAA, NRC protests that have rocked the country along with the attack on students in JNU. Fed up of all this, Kapur took to the social networking website to voice his concerns about the country.
Kapur put out a tweet on Friday, stating that he wants to ‘genuinely’ know from those supporting the government that why are they against questions being asked to the government.
He wrote, “Pls don’t consider this inflammatory, it’s not got any political leaning. I want to genuinely know from those who cheer the Government constantly, why are you averse to it being asked questions? The Govt works for you, you don’t work for it. We are all in this together.”
Earlier, on Wednesday, he wrote that the protests have gone ‘beyond CAA-NRC’ now and the Government needs to ‘start answering the questions’ that are being asked by the citizens. He also wrote down the issues on which the questions need to be asked. Some of the issues raised by him were economy, party funding, internet shutdown, social media propaganda and constructing facts.
He wrote, “The protests have gone beyond just CAA-NRC now. They are about a large chunk of citizens telling our elected Government that questions need to be met with answers. Not with silence, not with violence.”
He added, “Questions about the economy, about party funding, about internet shutdowns, about soft ball news channels, about social media propaganda, about constructing facts, deflecting on key issues, about lies.”
The CAA, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, is facing stiff opposition with protests in several parts of the country.
The amended citizenship act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who fled from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014 due to "religious persecution or fear of religious persecution".
The act has met with fierce opposition and protests have raged across the country ever since it was passed in December last year.
The protests in the northeastern states have been driven by the sentiment that the move will affect the locals' "political rights, culture and land rights" in the region. Several other quarters in the country are opposing it for being "anti-Muslim".
