'Why are you averse to questions': Gaurav Kapur asks Govt's cheerleaders

Actor and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur has been vocal on Twitter regarding the anti-CAA, NRC protests that have rocked the country along with the attack on students in JNU. Fed up of all this, Kapur took to the social networking website to voice his concerns about the country.

Kapur put out a tweet on Friday, stating that he wants to ‘genuinely’ know from those supporting the government that why are they against questions being asked to the government.

He wrote, “Pls don’t consider this inflammatory, it’s not got any political leaning. I want to genuinely know from those who cheer the Government constantly, why are you averse to it being asked questions? The Govt works for you, you don’t work for it. We are all in this together.”