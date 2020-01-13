Quereshi shines in YMCA's victory

Sameer Qureshi scored a high 21 points and anchored Mastan YMCA to a 65-57 victory over Central Railway in a well-contested men’s match of the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised NBA Invitational Basketball tournament under the lights at the at the NBA basketball courts. Mastan YMCA trailed 27-29 at the interval.
Kshaunish Kapoor (14 points), Salman K. (14 points) and Ashraf Siddiqui (12 points) all made useful contributions towards Mastan’s win. Central Railway fought well with Raj K (14 points), Carollen K (20 points) and Lovemeet Singh (14 points) leading the fight.
Meanwhile, Savio Club dominated play from the start and tamed Indian Gymkhana 43-21 after charging to a massive 31-6 lead at the end of the first half, in a junior boys’ under-18 match.
Earlier, Mastan YMCA lads proved too strong and steam rolled past home team Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) ‘A’ by a whopping 76-8 victory in a one-sided boys’ under-13 match.
Later, the women’s match was also a lop-sided affair as Central Railway outplayed Indian Gymkhana cruising to a comfortable 51-18 victory after taking a 31-12 half-time lead.
Results
Men: Mastan YMCA: 65 (S Qureshi 21, K Kapoor 14, A Siddiqui 12, Salman K 14) bt Central Railway: 57 (Raj K 14, Carollen K 20, L Singh 14) Half-time: 27-29. Boys (U-18): Savio Club: 43 (Sanklap P 13, Sailesh C 12, Sakshay D 8) bt Indian Gymkhana: 21 (Jalen S 7, Vijay M 5) HT: 31-6
