Quarantined at home? From Chak de! India to Invictus, here are five sports movies to binge watch

The worldwide lockdown due to pandemic coronavirus has put all the sporting events on hold and there is no official news on how long this will last, since the deadly virus has claimed over 64,000 people and the count is nothing but increasing every day.
With the absence of sports in our lives, we have compiled a list of sports movies which are definitely worth watching.
From Goal to Invictus, here are five movies you can watch while quarantined at home:
#1 Goal (Hollywood)
The 3-part movie follows the life of a Mexican football enthusiast Santiago Munez from Los Angeles to European big stage.
Although the third part received poor criticism, the first two are widely enjoyed. It is definitely one to watch for all football buffs!
#2 Chak de India (Bollywood)
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this film follows the journey of India's hockey team skipper Kabir Khan who suffered a disastrous loss to Pakistan and faced the cruelty of his neighbours who drove him away from his family home.
Seven years later, in an attempt to redeem himself, he becomes the coach of the Indian national women's hockey team and aims to become the champions.
#3 Iqbal (Bollywood)
This movie follows the story of a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he aims to overcome difficulties and become a cricketer to fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team.
The film received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shreyas Talpade as lead characters in the film.
#4 Bend it like Beckham (Hollywood)
The film follows the story of Jess, the 18-year-old daughter of British Indian Sikhs in London. Jess wants to follow her dream of playing football but her parents are against it because she is a girl. She joins a local women's team, which makes its way to the top of the league.
#5 Invictus (Hollywood)
Directed by Clint Eastwood, Invictus is a sports drama with Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon as lead characters.
It is based on the events in South Africa before and during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks, a Rugby team were not expected to perform well, having only recently returned to high-level international competition following the dismantling of apartheid.
But, the country was hosting the World Cup, which earned them an automatic spot in the competition.
Freeman and Damon play the South African President Nelson Mandela and François Pienaar, respectively. François was the captain of the South Africa rugby union team, the Springboks.
