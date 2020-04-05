Quarantined at home? From Chak de! India to Invictus, here are five sports movies to binge watch

The worldwide lockdown due to pandemic coronavirus has put all the sporting events on hold and there is no official news on how long this will last, since the deadly virus has claimed over 64,000 people and the count is nothing but increasing every day.

With the absence of sports in our lives, we have compiled a list of sports movies which are definitely worth watching.

From Goal to Invictus, here are five movies you can watch while quarantined at home:

#1 Goal (Hollywood)

The 3-part movie follows the life of a Mexican football enthusiast Santiago Munez from Los Angeles to European big stage.

Although the third part received poor criticism, the first two are widely enjoyed. It is definitely one to watch for all football buffs!