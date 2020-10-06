Qualifier Podoroska stuns Svitolina

Paris

Tournament debutante Nadia Podoroska was at a loss for words after the world No.131 knocked out third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 to become the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the Roland-Garros women's semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old needed just 79 minutes to complete her victory, and tossed her racquet in disbelief as she secured her place in the tournament's history books.

Podoroska is the first woman from Argentina to make the last four in Paris since Paola Suarez achieved that feat in 2004.

Five-time Roland-Garros semi-finalist and 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini was the first to take to Twitter to congratulate her compatriot, who is enjoying a sensational 2020, amassing 43 wins and just six losses, across all levels.

"It's a little bit difficult to speak now after the match, my English is not so good, but thank you everybody for the support, I'm very, very happy," said Podoroska.

Earlier on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Danielle Collins survived a roller coaster clash before coming out on top 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Tunisian No.30 seed Ons Jabeur to advance to the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

The American world No.57 had won just one main-draw match on Parisian clay prior to this tournament but has had a brilliant fortnight so far to set up a quarter-final meeting with her compatriot, the No.4 seed, Sofia Kenin.

In a fiery fourth-round meeting postponed from Monday due to the ran, Collins had the better start as she broke in the 10th game for a one-set lead.