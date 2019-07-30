PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina Nehwal to play

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Thailand Open. Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu, who lost the Indonesia Open final and then Japan Open quarter-final to Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, will not take part in the Thailand Open main draw which commences on July 31.
"#ThailandOpenSuper500 #pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let's wish the shuttlers all the best. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.
The 24-year-old did not tell any specific reason for withdrawing her name from the competition. Although seventh-seeded Saina Nehwal will begin the women's singles campaign in a qualifier match on Wednesday.
Earlier, 29-year-old Nehwal withdrew her name from the Indonesia Open and then in Japan Open on medical grounds.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)