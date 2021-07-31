PV Sindhu Tokyo Olympics Semifinal vs Tai Tzu-ying: Time, Channel, Head-to-Head - All you need to know

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu kept alive India's hopes of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton by reaching the semifinals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over world No.5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Friday.

Today, PV Sindhu will be crossing swords with Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-ying in the all-important and crucial semi-final of women’s badminton singles in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

So far in the tournament, PV Sindhu has been brimming with confidence and has displayed a dominant brand of badminton. She has breathed fire in all her matches and has not dropped a single set so far.

Head-to-head

Sindhu, who has lost to Tai Tzu in last three occasions, however, has managed to outwit the Taiwanese shuttler in important events such as the 2016 Rio Games, 2019 World Championships and 2018 World Tour Finals.

Time and location

The match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying will begin at 3:20 PM (IST) on Saturday, July 31st at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Court 1.

On which channel?

The match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying will be telecasted on Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD in India.

OTT Platform

The match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App and Jio TV in India.