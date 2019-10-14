PV Sindhu looking to win first title since World Championships

Odense: PV Sindhu will be looking for her first title since her victory at the BWF World Championships in August when she leads the Indian challenge at the Denmark Open starting on October 15. Saina Nehwal will be in the fray with Sindhu in the women's singles while World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma will also be in the fray.

Sindhu has suffered surprising first round and second round exits at the China Open and Korea Open respectively since her historic win at the World Championships. She will start the tournament with a match against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Saina on the other hand will face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in her first match.

Praneeth, on the other hand, faces a tricky match against Chinese great Lin Dan in his first round encounter.