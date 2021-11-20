e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:55 AM IST

PV Sindhu knocked out of Indonesia Masters, loses 2-0 to Yamaguchi in just 32 minutes

Top seed Yamaguchi dominates out-of-sorts Sindhu 21-13, 21-9 in semifinal
FPJ Web Desk
PV Sindhu | Photo: AFP

India’s PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 750 by top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, losing their semifinal clash in just 32 minutes, in Bali on Saturday.

Sindhu didn't seem to have a reply to any of Yamaguchi’s shots, eventually losing 21-13, 21-9.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in 35 minutes in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:56 AM IST
