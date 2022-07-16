e-Paper Get App

PV Sindhu in Singapore Open final: When and Where to watch the badminton event; Live on TV and online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
India's PV Sindhu | Photo: AFP

India badminton ace PV Sindhu will face World No.11 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the final of the Singapore Open on Sunday, July 17.

The double Olympic medallist advanced to the final of the BWF event on Saturday with a dominating win over World No.38 Saena Kawakami of Japan.

Third seed Sindhu took a little over half an hour to beat Kawakami 21-15, 21-7. She is now one win away from her first Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Wang Zhi Yi defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-14 in the other semifinal.

When: July 17 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Sports18 1 SD & HD channels

Live Streaming: Voot

Timing: 10:30 am IST onwards

