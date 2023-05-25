 PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

Double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women's singles, while Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men's singles contest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with contrasting wins over their respective rivals on Thursday. While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women's singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men's singles contest.

Sindhu extends domination over Ohori

Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her dominance over Ohori, ranked 28th, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in the round of 16. Sindhu, thus, enjoys a commanding 12-0 head-to-head record against Ohori.

Sindhu will face China's Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.

Coming from behind to script victory

World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a game deficit to beat world No.11 Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.

Prannoy will next meet the winner of the match between third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be seen in action against Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong while Kidambi Srikanth will play eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in their respective men's singles round-of-16 matches.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big decision on Asia Cup venue next week as dignitaries from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan to...

Big decision on Asia Cup venue next week as dignitaries from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan to...

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

'Sweet season of mangoes': Mumbai Indians players take cheeky dig at Naveen-ul-Haq, imitate his...

'Sweet season of mangoes': Mumbai Indians players take cheeky dig at Naveen-ul-Haq, imitate his...

Who is Akash Madhwal, the Mumbai Indians player that scripted an emphatic win over Lucknow Super...

Who is Akash Madhwal, the Mumbai Indians player that scripted an emphatic win over Lucknow Super...

'Issued in our interest': Lucknow Super Giants mute mango, mangoes, sweet, aam following brutal...

'Issued in our interest': Lucknow Super Giants mute mango, mangoes, sweet, aam following brutal...