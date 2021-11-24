e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

PV Sindhu fights back from a game down to win opening match at Indonesia Open

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu survives scare from Japan’s Aya Ohori to win 17-21, 21-17, 21-17
FPJ Web Desk
PV Sindhu | Photo: Twitter

PV Sindhu fought back from a game down to beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in their first-round match of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday.

SIndhu’s 10-game head-to-head winning run against Ohori was being threatened after the Japanese played some fabulous shots to win the first game. But the Indian fought back well in the second game to gain momentum and win the match

Sindhu looked a bit shaky at the start of the second game, but after some really good plays, took the game away from Ohori, winning 21-17.

In the deciding game, she didn’t give Ohori an inch, leading 11-6 before sealing the game 21-17.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 PM IST
