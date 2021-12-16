PV Sindhu enters quarterfinal of BWF World Championships with 2-0 win over Chochuwong

Defending champion PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships with a thumping straight-game win over ninth-seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in Huelva on Thursday.

PV Sindhu, seeded sixth in the tournament beat Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18

On Tuesday, PV Sindhu reached the pre-quarterfinals with an easy 21-7, 21-9 win over Martina Repiska of Slovakia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:27 PM IST