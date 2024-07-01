'Pure Vishwa Mein Umang Aur Utsah': Lok Sabha Congratulates Rohit Sharma & Co. On Winning T20 WC; Video

Lok Sabha speaker congratulates Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup. Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.

Mr Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat. He said in his speech:

"Mujhe aapke saath saajha karte hue bahut prasannata ho rahi hai ki bhartiya purush cricket team ne 29th June, 2024 ko Barbados, West Indies mein T20 Vishwa Cup jeetne mein safalta haasil ki hai. Is Etihasik jeet se pure vishwa mein umang aur utsah ka sanchar hua hai. Main apni or se or sansad ki or se Bhartiya cricket team aur kaptaan Rohit Sharma ji ko badhaai deta hoon.

(I feel happy to announce that the Indian men's cricket team was successful in winning the T20 World Cup on June 29th, 2024 in Barbados, West Indies. Hence, the entire country is in joy and we would like to congratulate the entire team and captain Rohit Sharma.)

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, respectively.