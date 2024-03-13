Punjab Shocker: Mob Attacks Indian Army's Ultra Marathon Team With Iron Rods At A Dhaba Near Ropar

A shocking event unfolded in Punjab on March 11, where a group of Indian Army soldiers fell victim to a violent assault by a mob at a roadside eatery called 'Alpine Dhaba' near Ropar. Colonel Amit Kumar shed light on this incident through a tweet on Wednesday, exposing the brutal attack on the Army athletes.

Six soldiers suffered grave injuries during the assault, with Major Sachin Singh Kuntal, the team leader, sustaining a fracture from an iron rod blow.

The altercation erupted following a dispute over payment method, as the soldiers had settled their bill electronically, but the Dhaba proprietor insisted on cash. Subsequently, a mob of approximately 30 individuals descended upon the soldiers, launching a vicious attack.

The Army contingent was returning from Lahul, where they had triumphed in the Snow Marathon competition.

FIR registered against attackers

"On March 11, 2024, a distressing incident occurred when an Indian Army ultra-marathon team, led by Paratrooper and national ultra-marathon athlete Major Sachin Singh Kuntal, along with valiant soldiers of Ladakh Scouts Regiment, encountered brutality at Alpine Dhaba Bharatgarh near Ropar in Punjab, as they returned victoriously from the Snow Marathon in Lahul, Himachal Pradesh.

"Despite settling their dues through PhonePe, the owner insisted on cash, and upon confrontation, he incited a mob of 30 individuals who mercilessly attacked the soldiers.

"One officer, one JCO, and three ORs sustained severe injuries. Despite the identification of the culprits, the police filed an FIR against unknown persons. This condemnable assault on our courageous soldiers demands justice. Major Sachin Singh Kuntal suffered a fracture from an iron rod blow," tweeted Col Kumar on X, urging the authorities to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

The Punjab Police registered an FIR against the assailants on Tuesday, invoking IPC sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148, and 149.