Punjab Panthers cruise past NE Rhinos, to take on Gujarat Giants

New Delhi: Punjab Panthers stormed into the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League with an overwhelming 5-2 victory over a weakened NE Rhinos at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex here tonight.

They won four bouts in-a-row to dismiss the 2-1 advantage that the Rhinos got through Meenakshi and Francisco Veron after Sonia Lather drew first blood .

Southpaw Naveen Kumar used his extra height, reach and body weight to haul Panthers back on track. The India Open 91kg silver medallist had ceded some ground to Ergashev Timur in the opening round of the 91kg bout but gradually controlled the bout. With the younger fighter from Uzbekistan tiring and unable to sustain the onslaught, Naveen Kumar secured a unanimous verdict.

A Khalakov showed quick glovework in 57kg with Mohammed Etash Khan and PL Prasad did likewise against Laldin Mawia in the 52kg battle – and both were repeat winners over their respective rivals – to ensure that Panthers would book the berth in the final against Gujarat Giants.