Punjab pack a punch

Sharjah

Kings XI Punjab thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets and seven deliveries to spare, in the Dream XI Indian Premier League, here on Monday.

This was the fifth straigth win for Rahul and boys asd they inch closer to the knock out stages in this edition of the championship.

"This was very special. My father always used to tell me you should remain not out in the game. This one is for him," said Mandeep Singh. And went on to add, "Even if I scored a double hundred or a hundred, he used to ask me, 'Why did you go out?".

'Universal Boss' Gayle (51) who scored his half-century went to pile on 1000 runs in IPL while opener Mandeep Singh was unbeaten on 66.

Commenting on the match The KKR skipper Eoin Moergan said, "Disappointing our partnership couldn't get more. When we were three down, it was about getting a partnership. We thought 185-190 would have kept us in the game, wouldn't have been a match-winning total by any stretch. But we kept losing wickets. That's the nature of the tournament. Going into the last two, our fate is in our hands. If we win those two, we should be in a reasonably good position".

Kings XI Punjab dished out a disciplined bowling show, especially at the back-end, to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149-9.

Mohammed Shami (3-35) was the pick of the Kings XI Punjab bowlers while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2-20) and Chris Jordan (2-25) claimed two wickets apiece to put brakes on KKR who were invited to bat first. After a familiar jittery start, KKR got the momentum going with opener Shubman Gill (57 off 45 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (40) firing all cylinders inside the Powerplay.

But KXIP's last match hero Jordan pulled things back for his team by brilliantly mixing up his slow deliveries, while Bishnoi took the prized scalp of Morgan after KKR reached 54/3 inside the Powerplay.

Morgan holed out to Murugan Ashwin at deep square leg as Bishoi ended the free-flowing partnership for 81 runs from 47 balls and from then onwards KKR struggled to get going.

KKR had another messy start and looked in deep trouble at 10/3 inside two overs after Shami's exceptional first over.

But Morgan and Gill counter-attacked beautifully, getting the boundaries and sixes.

Kolkata knight riders

S Gill c Pooran b M Shami.......57 (45)

N Rana c Gayle b Maxwell...........0 (1)

R Tripathi c Rahul b M Shami......7 (4)

D Karthik c Rahul b M Shami.......0 (2)

E Morgan c Ashwin b R Bishnoi.40 (25)

S Narine b Jordan.........................6 (4)

K Nagarkoti b Ashwin.................6 (13)

P Cummins lbw b R Bishnoi.........1 (8)

L Ferguson not out...................24 (13)

C Varun b Jordan.........................2 (4)

M P Krishna not out.....................0 (1)

Extras: (lb-3, w-3).............................6

TOTAL: (20 overs)......................149-9

FoW: 1-1, 2-10, 3-10, 4-91, 5-101, 6-113, 7-114, 8-136, 9-149

BOWLING: G Maxwell 2-0-21-1, M Shami 4-0-35-3, A Singh 2-0-18-0, M Ashwin 4-0-27-1, C Jordan 4-0-25-2, R Bishnoi 4-1-20-2

D KL Rahul lbw b Varun............28 (25)

M Singh not out..........................66 (56)

C Gayle c P Krishna b Ferguson.51 (29)

N Pooran not out............................2 (3)

Extras: (lb-2, w-1)...............................3

TOTAL (18.5 overs).....................150-2

FoW: 1-47, 2-147

BOWLING: P Cummins 4-0-31-0, MP Krishna 3-0-24-0, C Varun 4-0-34-1, S Narine 4-0-27-0, L Ferguson 3.5-0-32-1

Points tally

Team Pld w L Pts

mi 11 7 4 14

DC 11 7 4 14

rcb 11 7 4 14

KXIP 12 6 6 12

KKR 12 6 6 12

RR 12 5 7 10

SRH 11 4 7 8

CSK 12 4 8 8