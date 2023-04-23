'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)

Veteran sports journalist Vikrant Gupta courted controversy this week when he failed to keep his emotions in check while not realising that he is live on air during the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Gupta, while criticising LSG captain KL Rahul's performance, was live when he said, "Punjab ke saath bhi to kiya hai na inhone, Rahul ne, kitni bar... Punjab ko bhi to marwata hi tha ye."

Indian cricket fans were not happy with what they heard from such a senior journalist and vented out their anger on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gupta later responded to the backlash by claiming that it was a fake video which was being circulated on social media.

His alleged remarks were in reference to the slow innings that Rahul played once again in IPL 2023.

Rahul's 61-ball 68 proved insufficient as LSG failed to chase down a below-par target of 136 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rahul's wicket triggered a dramatic collapse as LSG went from 126 for 3 in 19.1 overs to 128 for 7 by the end of the match to fall short by just 7 runs.