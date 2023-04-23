 'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)

'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)

Indian cricket fans were not happy with what they heard from such a senior journalist and vented out their anger on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

Veteran sports journalist Vikrant Gupta courted controversy this week when he failed to keep his emotions in check while not realising that he is live on air during the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Gupta, while criticising LSG captain KL Rahul's performance, was live when he said, "Punjab ke saath bhi to kiya hai na inhone, Rahul ne, kitni bar... Punjab ko bhi to marwata hi tha ye."

Indian cricket fans were not happy with what they heard from such a senior journalist and vented out their anger on Twitter.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan
article-image

Gupta later responded to the backlash by claiming that it was a fake video which was being circulated on social media.

His alleged remarks were in reference to the slow innings that Rahul played once again in IPL 2023.

Rahul's 61-ball 68 proved insufficient as LSG failed to chase down a below-par target of 136 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rahul's wicket triggered a dramatic collapse as LSG went from 126 for 3 in 19.1 overs to 128 for 7 by the end of the match to fall short by just 7 runs.

Read Also
Kevin Pietersen lambasts KL Rahul for slow strike-rate during IPL clash against RR: 'Most boring...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police trolls PBKS on tweet featuring broken stumps by Arshdeep Singh: 'Action is most...

Mumbai Police trolls PBKS on tweet featuring broken stumps by Arshdeep Singh: 'Action is most...

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Maxwell, du Plessis & bowlers etch narrow 7-run win for Bangalore in...

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Maxwell, du Plessis & bowlers etch narrow 7-run win for Bangalore in...

'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)

'Punjab ko bhi marwata hi tha': Sports Tak anchor faces flak for remark against KL Rahul (WATCH)

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Bangalore outclass Rajasthan in high-scoring thriller

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Bangalore outclass Rajasthan in high-scoring thriller

RCB vs RR: Green jersey unlucky for Virat Kohli as he gets out for golden duck, 100th IPL wicket for...

RCB vs RR: Green jersey unlucky for Virat Kohli as he gets out for golden duck, 100th IPL wicket for...