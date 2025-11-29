 'Publicly Humiliated And Body-Shamed..': Sourav Ganguly's Wife Files Police Complaint, FIR Registered After Online Abuse
Dona Ganguly, wife of former India captain Sourav Ganguly has registered a police complaint following derogatory comments made about her on Facebook. The danseuse performed at Kolkata International Film Festival earlier this month. A complaint was made at Thakurpukur police earlier this week, with an FIR also filed against unknown persons.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image

"I am writing to formally lodge a complaint against a Facebook page that has publicly humiliated and body-shamed me. The derogatory content posted against me is deeply disrespectful and has caused harm to my dignity and reputation. As a public figure and an artist, I consider this to be defamatory in nature… The actions of this page violate my rights and amount to online harassment," Dona wrote in her complaint letter submitted at Thakurpukur PS as per the Times of India.

An FIR regarding the case has been registered. The police under Section 79 of BNS that criminalises acts, words, or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman. As per reports, given the complaint was against a specific Facebook page, the police will reach out authorities and seek details about the profile that is running the page. Dona Ganguly provided screenshots of the abusive posts along with a mobile number associated with the Facebook page.

article-image

Sourav and Dona married in 1997. The couple have a daughter together. Sourav, passionately known as Dada, has since captained the Indian team across formats. He retired in 2008 and switched to a administrator. He is now Cricket Association of Bengal's president.

