PSG vs RB Leipzig: Where and when to watch the Champions League semi-final fixture live in India

The first fixture of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals is set to take place between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig on Tuesday at Estádio da Luz.

All the remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played via a straight knockout at a single location due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced a five-month hiatus on all sporting events across the world.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - the star-studded PSG duo - will be in the spotlight to come up with an exceptional performance and lead their team to their first ever Champions League final. Likewise, the Redbull owned team is also looking forward to secure their first Champions League finale spot.

This will also be PSG and RB Leipzig's first ever competitive meeting.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the PSG vs RB Leipzig match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, August 18 (Wednesday, August 19 in India), 2020.

Where will the PSG vs RB Leipzig match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio da Luz.

What time will the PSG vs RB Leipzig match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the PSG vs RB Leipzig match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the PSG vs RB Leipzig match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.