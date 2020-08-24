PSG vs Bayern Munich: Here's how netizens reacted to epic Champions League finale

A night to remember in Lisbon for the Bavarians as Bayern Munich completed their second treble in the club's 120-year history after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

In an epic finale, where the defence of both teams kept the viewers on their feet the entire time, Kingsley Coman headed the only goal in the 59th minute after a cross from Joshua Kimmich.

Manuel Neuer kept his side safe as he kept denying the efforts of Kylian Mbappe, who saw two of his shots blocked, and Neymar, who also was not able to break down the German wall.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the game: