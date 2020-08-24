PSG vs Bayern Munich: Here's how netizens reacted to epic Champions League finale

A night to remember in Lisbon for the Bavarians as Bayern Munich completed their second treble in the club's 120-year history after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at Estadio da Luz on Sunday.
In an epic finale, where the defence of both teams kept the viewers on their feet the entire time, Kingsley Coman headed the only goal in the 59th minute after a cross from Joshua Kimmich.
Manuel Neuer kept his side safe as he kept denying the efforts of Kylian Mbappe, who saw two of his shots blocked, and Neymar, who also was not able to break down the German wall.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to the game:
It was PSG's first ever Champions League final. Had they defeated Bayern Munich, it would have been an incredible end to their 2019/20 campaign as the French side already have Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions to their name
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have become the first team in the history of the most important club competition in Europe to win every game of the campaign on the way to the title. With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team have now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.
