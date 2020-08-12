PSG vs Atalanta: Where and when to watch the Champions League quarter-final fixture live in India

The first fixture of the UEFA Champions League is set to take place between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta on Wednesday at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

All the remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played via a straight knockout at a single location due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced a five-month hiatus on all sporting events across the world.

Ligue 1 winners PSG are favourites to advance to the semi-finals with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe featuring in the squad. The Serie A side Atalanta, meanwhile, had a slow start in the group stages having lost three of their matches.

Insights:

This will be the first competitive fixture between Atalanta and PSG. Atalanta's only previous encounter with a French club in European competition was against Lyon in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stages.

PSG have never won a single game against Italian teams in Champions League (D4 L2). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in all the six matches.

PSG are in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015/16 season. They have not reached the semi-finals since 1994/95.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the PSG vs Atalanta match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, August 12 (Thursday, August 13 in India), 2020.

Where will the PSG vs Atalanta match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the PSG vs Atalanta match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the PSG vs Atalanta match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Atalanta match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.