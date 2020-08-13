PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday.
The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1995.
Mario Pasalic scored the opening goal of the match in the 26th minute to hand Atalanta a one-goal lead. The Italian side successfully maintained the lead up until the 90th minute of the match.
PSG's Marquinhos netted a goal in the 90th minute which was followed by a stunning strike by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, three minutes later. PSG's two goals in a quick succession powered them to the semi-final of the tournament.
In the semi-final, PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig on August 19.
