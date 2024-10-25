 PSG Refuses To Pay Kylian Mbappe €55m As Unpaid Wages Despite LFP's Ruling: Report
PSG refuse to pay Kylian Mbappe €55m as unpaid wages despite the Ligue de Football Professionnel's ruling, as per report.

Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024
article-image
Kylian Mbappe | Credits: Twitter

Renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly refused to pay the staggering sum of €55m to star player Kylian Mbappe despite the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) ruling it in the 25-year-old's favour. According to AFP, the ruling came out in favour of Mbappe in a dispute against his former club regarding unpaid wages and bonuses.

As per media reports, the Ligue 1 pacesetters are likely to dispute the Friday's ruling and propel the case for hearings at the French Football Federation or the French National Olympic and Sports Committee. Having joined PSG in 2017, Mbappe left the club after seven years and ended up as their leading goal-scorer with 256 goals in 308 matches.

Notably, the French forward chalked up 15 medals and six Ligue 1 titles.

Kylian Mbappe left as a free agent in June 2024:

Back in August 2023, Mbappe had decided not to take up his May 2022 contract's option of a further year at the club. Instead, he left the club as a free agent in June 2024. As a result, the PSG management reportedly told new boss Luis Enrique to go on the Japan and South Korea tour bereft of their star striker.

However, the 25-year-old still made it to the first team squad and also won the French Super Cup, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. In June 2024, Mbappe completed his Real Madrid transfer as a free agent under a five-year contract. The valuation is rumoured to be at around 15 million euros (16.2 million USD) a year after taxes.

