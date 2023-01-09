PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi meets Tottenham director Daniel Levy amid Qatar's interest to invest in Premier League club

PSG president and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) Nasser Al Khelaifi met with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy at a London hotel after the group was seeking to invest in a Premier League club as part of their long term strategic project. Al Khelafi is also the president of the European Cub Association (ECA) with Levy serving as a member of the board. The Qatar-based owners already own a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga and are looking to widen their reach global reach in the football forum.

It was widely believed that with the passing of the World Cup in Qatar last Decmber, the Arab nation would cool interest in further investing in football but it now appears the opposite is true as QSI's interest goes beyond just Premier League clubs.

Both Manchester United and bitter rivals Liverpool FC are on the lookout for new ownership following the announcement of the Glazer family and Fenway Group to put their respective clubs on sale.

It has been reported that over 300 of football clubs around the world are part of such multi-club ownership groups.

The City Football Group which owns Premier League champions Manchester City also owns stakes in New York City FC. Mebourne City FC, Mumbai City FC, Yokohama F Marinos and Girona