Proud of you big brother: Hardik Pandya on Krunal Pandya

New Delhi: All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday congratulated his big brother Krunal Pandya for winning the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and West Indies. His remarks come after India's seven-wicket win against West Indies in the third T20I. As a result of this win, the Men in Blue won the series 3-0. "Congrats #TeamIndia, dominating performances, and congratulations @krunalpandya24 on winning the Player of the Series award... so, so proud of you big bro," Hardik Pandya tweeted.

Hardik has been given rest for the whole Windies tour as he was playing continuously for the past two-three months. In the three-match T20I series, Krunal managed to take three wickets and score 67 runs with the bat.

"A series to remember, thanks for all the support and wishes #TeamIndia," Krunal Pandya had also tweeted. In the third T20I, India restricted West Indies to just 146 runs in the allotted twenty overs after Deepak Chahar's impressive spell of 3-4 in three overs. Chasing 147, India were in a spot of bother at 27/2, but Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli stitched up a partnership of 106 runs, taking the team to a position of safety.

Kohli was dismissed on 59, but Pant ensured Men in Blue's victory by seven wickets. The left-handed Pant remained unbeaten on 65. With this knock, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for having the highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20Is. India will now face West Indies in the three-match ODI series.