'Proud moment': Netizens erupt with joy after India eves clinch inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup

Potchefstroom: India's bowling attack, led by pace sensation Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, dished out a superlative performance to bundle out England for 68 in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday. While Sadhu showed that the Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the exit of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too gave ample display of her prowess as she snapped two for 13.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.

The Indian women's cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level. The seniors reached the World Cup final on three occasions across formats but failed to go the distance.

Netizens took to social medai to hail the girls for their feat.

Here are a few reactions.

Goosebumps what a proud moment 💪🏼🇮🇳❤️ — Mohamed Syed (@syedmohamed673) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Girls for winning the Under 19 world cup. Dominating performance @BCCIWomen Enjoy the moment #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MpAe0CNK53 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2023

Well done, Team India. The Champions of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup 🥳👏🥳👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 29, 2023

Kudos girls!



Congratulations to our Indian women U-19 cricket team for clinching the World Cup today in a thrilling final against England. A well deserved win, we are all very proud of your performance at the highest stage.#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KiUFUKTiZj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 29, 2023

