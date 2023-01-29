e-Paper Get App
'Proud moment': Netizens erupt with joy after India eves clinch inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup

Before this win, the Indian women's cricket team had never won a World Cup at any level.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Potchefstroom: India's bowling attack, led by pace sensation Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, dished out a superlative performance to bundle out England for 68 in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday. While Sadhu showed that the Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the exit of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too gave ample display of her prowess as she snapped two for 13.

U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Neeraj Chopra meets Shafali Verma's team ahead of IND vs ENG title...
article-image

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.

The Indian women's cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level. The seniors reached the World Cup final on three occasions across formats but failed to go the distance.

Netizens took to social medai to hail the girls for their feat.

Here are a few reactions.

