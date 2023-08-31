 Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsProtests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests have broke out outside Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai house over his association with an online cricket gaming company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Protests have broken outside Sachin Tendulkar's house. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has once again landed in trouble as protests broke out near his home in Bandra on Thursday (August 31st). The matter relates to Tendulkar's past association with an online cricket gaming company and the protests were held by the party members of the independent MLA named Bachchu Kadu.

Read Also
WATCH: Team India Witnesses 'History From Dublin' As Tendulkar, Kohli Lead Tributes For ISRO's...
article-image

Soon, all demonstrators under the direction of Bachchu Kadu were brought to Bandra Police Station. Just two days after the former State Minister in the Maharashtra Government there was a demonstration.

Kadu said in a statement as below:

"Those who have been awarded Bharat Ratna have to follow a code of conduct. We will send a notice to Sachin Tendulkar on the 30th of August 2023. We had given him time till the 30th. Till now, he has not clarified any of his positions in this regard. So we are going to send him a notice through a lawyer."

It's worth noting that similar protests later started outside Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's house as well.

Read Also
Sachin Tendulkar Shares & Plays His Favourite Kishore Kumar Song on Legendary Singer's Birth...
article-image

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket as the highest run-getter in ODIs and T20Is:

Meanwhile, not many could debate Sachin Tendulkar's greatness in the game, having amassed 34357 runs in 664 international matches. The right-handed batter has amassed 15921 Test runs and 18426 in ODIs. The Mumbai-born cricketer also became the first batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs.

Tendulkar's first World Cup success came in 2011, when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets. While the right-hander failed to make a big score in the final, he was India's highest run-getter in the tournament, making 482 runs in 9 innings at 53.55.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy