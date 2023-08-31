Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests have broken outside Sachin Tendulkar's house. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has once again landed in trouble as protests broke out near his home in Bandra on Thursday (August 31st). The matter relates to Tendulkar's past association with an online cricket gaming company and the protests were held by the party members of the independent MLA named Bachchu Kadu.

Soon, all demonstrators under the direction of Bachchu Kadu were brought to Bandra Police Station. Just two days after the former State Minister in the Maharashtra Government there was a demonstration.

Kadu said in a statement as below:

"Those who have been awarded Bharat Ratna have to follow a code of conduct. We will send a notice to Sachin Tendulkar on the 30th of August 2023. We had given him time till the 30th. Till now, he has not clarified any of his positions in this regard. So we are going to send him a notice through a lawyer."

It's worth noting that similar protests later started outside Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's house as well.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket as the highest run-getter in ODIs and T20Is:

Meanwhile, not many could debate Sachin Tendulkar's greatness in the game, having amassed 34357 runs in 664 international matches. The right-handed batter has amassed 15921 Test runs and 18426 in ODIs. The Mumbai-born cricketer also became the first batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs.

Tendulkar's first World Cup success came in 2011, when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets. While the right-hander failed to make a big score in the final, he was India's highest run-getter in the tournament, making 482 runs in 9 innings at 53.55.