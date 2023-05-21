 Protesting wrestlers to attend 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament on day of inauguration
HomeSportsProtesting wrestlers to attend 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament on day of inauguration

The Khap panchayat (community courts) said women from across the country will reach New Delhi on that day to show solidarity with the wrestlers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | PTI

The wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and its former chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will attend a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside the new Parliament building on day of its inauguration on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, with the date coinciding with the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The Khap panchayat leaders had already given a 15-day deadline to the government till May 21 to look into allegations against the WFI and Singh.

“We had declared that we’ll take some big decisions today if (Brijbhushan) Singh is not arrested in 15 days.

"It has been decided that a mahila mahapanchayat will be held outside the new parliament building on May 28 and the wrestlers will attend,” Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said.

Farmers' support swelling against Haryana govt

It is expected that women largely from Haryana's Jat-dominated Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Faridabad, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram districts would join the protest in Delhi.

Political observers believe holding the women 'mahapanchayat' in Delhi is also a clear signal to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state BJP government that the farmers' support has been swelling against its government in the Centre.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Top wrestlers, comprising Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for nearly a month at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest him because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Despite growing protests and mounting pressure to resign, Brijbhushan Singh remains defiant of not quitting the post, saying he would hang himself if even a single allegation against him is proved.

The Khap panchayat also announced to hold a massive candle march at Jantar Mantar in the evening of May 23.

Farm activists led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who attended the 'mahapanchayat', told the media that this fight "would continue for longer time".

"For 13 months, an agitation of farmers (against the Centre's farm laws) was at border of Delhi. Now it (the Central government) will try to raise allegations against the wrestlers. It is just a beginning, we are ready for the fight," Tikait said. (With IANS inputs)

