Protect yourself from the sun: Michael Clarke advises youngsters after surgery to remove skin cancer from face

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently had a cancer removed from his face. This is the third time since his battle started with the disease in 2006.

Michael Clarke shared a picture on Instagram after the surgery which shows stitches on his forehead. Through the picture, Michael Clarke appealed to youngsters to take care of the skin and protect it from the sun. "Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun," the 38-year-old captioned his picture.