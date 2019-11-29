Pro World Talent Academy champions

Mumbai: Pro World Talent Academy emerge champion in the IDBI Federal Insurance Cup under-12 Cricket Tournament at Mahul.

In the final they beat host Total Vengsarkar Academy by 43 runs. Pro World Talent Academy who were put to bat put on 123 for four, with Tanish Shetty top scoring with 39.

Varad Sakharkar (17), Sourish Deshpande (18 n.o.) and Agasthya Bangera (14 n.o.) were the other contributors for Talent Academy.

Darshan Rathod was the most successful bowler for Total Vengsarkar Academy. Discplined bowling by Talent Academy saw the Total Vengsarkar Academy succumb as they managed to put on just 80 for eight in the 21-over final.

Harsh Patil (17) and Harsh Gaikar (16), none other batsman from Total Vengsarkar Academy could do much. Agasthya Bangera took 2/14 for the winning team. Tanish Shetty was adjudged man of the match in the finals.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar alongwith Pawan Vyas of IDBI Federal Insurance, Jitendra Pardeshi , BMC Superintendent of Gardens and Tree Officer and Dere of the same department gave away the prizes.

Other awards

Player of the tournament: Arnav Saxena

Best batsman: Abhigyan Kundu (Avinash Salvi Foundation)

Best bowler: Darshan Rathod (Total Vengsarkar Academy)

Best fielder: Aniruddh Nair (Total Vengsarkar Academy)

Brief Score

Pro World Talent Academy: 123-4 in 21 overs (Varad Sakharkar 17, Tanish Shetty 39, Sourish Deshpande 18 n.o., Agasthya Bangera 14 n.o.; Darshan Rathod 2-29) bt Total Vengsarkar Academy: 80-8 in 21 overs (Harsh Patil 17, Harsh Gaikar 16; Agasthya Bangera 2/14)