Pro Snooker Classic Tournament: Pranay More wins a thriller

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Club’s Pranay More and Radio Club’s Chinmay Gawde were engaged in a grim battle for supremacy before the former managed to snatch a tight 4-3 victory in the pre-quarter-final match of the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament, for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room. In a match of fluctuating fortunes, More held his nerves to record a hard-fought 09-40, 35-18, 06-32, 43-15, 21-42, 28-21 and 33-09 verdict in his favour.

In another keenly contested encounter, Vijay Mallha of Club Aquaria showed tremendous fighting spirit as he recovered from a 0-2 deficit to beat Sandeep Teli of Hindu Gymkhana 4-2. Mallha lost the first two frames but he then won the next four frames on the trot to clinch a 15-30, 03-35, 35-15, 34-16, 39-37 and 64-31 victory.

