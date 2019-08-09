Pro Snooker Classic Tournament: Easy for Sanjay Gambre, Sunil Jadhav

Mumbai: Sanjay Gambre of Bombay Gymkhana and Sunil Jadhav of P J Hindu Gymkhana potted consistently and recorded easy 3-0 first round victories in their respective first round matches of the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament – 2019 for markers and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room.

Gambre faced little opposition from Anant Patil of Chembur Gymkhana and comfortably won the first two frames. But, in the third he faced a bit of struggle before winning it narrowly to complete a 33-7, 40-3 and 37-30 victory and advance to the second round.

Jadhav also enjoyed a good run and hardly provided NSCI’s Santosh Halde much opportunities as h close the match coasting to a 60-8, 43-9 and 48-15 win to join Gambre in the next round.

Results (Rd-1): Sunil Jadhav (PJHG) bt Santosh Halde (NSCI) 3-0 (60-08, 43-9, 48-15); Rajesh Mayavanshi (MHC) bt Milind Divekar (PJHG) 3-0 (50-7, 33-8, conceded); Dashrath Sable (GCH) bt Sahil Mohite (MHC) 3-2 (11-25, 40-17, 43-30, 19-49, 39-32); Vijay Mallah (Club Aquaria) bt Girish Premana (Bombay Gym) 3-1 (43-63, 39-12, 33-16, 34-23); Sanjay Gambre (Bombay Gym) bt Anant Patil (CG) 3-0 (33-7, 40-3, 37-30); Suraj Shirke (MIG) bt Sujit Shirke (GCH) 3-2 (45-21, 21-33, 24-32, 36-25, 54-31); Mahadev Bhogle (JVPG) bt Ajit Kobnak (PJHG) 3-0 (41-14, 29-20, 42-35).

ICL U-19 win

Indian Cultural League (ICL) Under-19 showed great character and dished out a strong fighting performance to snatch a tight 2-1 win against S R Renaissance in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Consistent strikers Ayush Male and Adveya Male scored a goal each for the young ICL outfit while Renaissance got the lone goal through Nigel Fernandes’ efforts. olly Boys FC eked out a close 1-0 win over Young Guns ‘B’ in a Third Division encounter, played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel. Abhishek Kamath netted the all-important goal to secure Jolly Boys win.

- FPJ Sports Desk