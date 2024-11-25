Pro Kabaddi League: 'We're Determined To Push For Top Spot In Standings', Says Puneri Paltan Coach BC Ramesh

Pic Credit: Twitter

In a statement victory halfway into PKL Season 11, Puneri Paltan crushed Bengal Warriors 51-34 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The win catapulted them to third place in the standings, strengthening their position in what promises to be an intense playoff race.

Head coach BC Ramesh, with his sights firmly set on the battle ahead, offered insight into the team's mindset. "With the first half of the season behind us, every upcoming match is crucial. There's no room for complacency," Ramesh emphasised.

"As the season goes on, we're seeing very close margins between teams. Everyone will be fighting to improve their position, and we're determined to push for first or second place." The dominant performance, which saw Puneri Paltan inflict four all outs through the stellar raiding trio of Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, and Pankaj Mohit, couldn't have come at a better time.

"Mohit is performing excellently, and the entire team has shown great synergy," Ramesh noted, highlighting the importance of team cohesion as they enter the crucial phase of the season. Looking at the playoff picture, Ramesh was clear about the challenges ahead, "At this stage, we can't take any match lightly. Eight or nine teams are separated by small margins.

Every single match will play a crucial role in determining our final position." This realistic assessment comes as teams jockey for position in the increasingly competitive playoff race. The manner of victory - a commanding 17-point margin - serves as a warning shot to other playoff contenders.

With the business end of the season approaching and teams battling for crucial points, Puneri Paltan's form suggests they're peaking at the right time. Their comprehensive dismantling of Bengal Warriors indicates they have the firepower and tactical acumen to not just make the playoffs, but potentially secure a top-two finish, which would give them a significant advantage in the knockout stages.