Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans-Bengal Warriors clash postponed

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors has been postponed, the league announced hours before the clash on Saturday.

"Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, along with the management of Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors have decided to reschedule their match no.82. The fixture will be rescheduled to a later date," read the statement from the league.

Word is that the Titans were unable to field a side due to sickness. However, it is not due to Covid-19.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:20 PM IST