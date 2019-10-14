Pro Kabaddi League enters last lap; six teams in fray

Ahmedabad: With the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in its last lap, fans are looking forward to more edge-of-the-seat action as the fight for Season 7 championship intensifies in the playoffs.

The top six teams based on overall points will fight it out for the title with the top two teams, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, having automatically qualified for the semifinals. The remaining four will fight it out in the Eliminators starting Monday.

The first clash will be between defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha at 7.30 p.m. followed by U Mumba taking on Haryana Steelers at 8.30 p.m. The two winners will progress to the next stage where they will take on the big two -- Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors -- in the semifinals on October 16.

"I'm sure we will receive a lot of support from our fans even here in Gujarat. This is the first time Dabang Delhi has qualified for the semifinals, but we are not under pressure... It is the team's and my wish to emerge as champions this season," said Joginder Narwal, captain of Dabang Delhi.

Bengal Warriors captain, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, said, "The journey of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 has been incredible, and the team have gave their best to make it to the Top 2.

We are now preparing for the semifinals, and are aware that the game will be tough. We began the season on a positive note, and we intend to finish it as champions."