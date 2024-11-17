 Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL

Vishal Chahal stole the show with Super 10; Tamil Thalaivas rose to 7th position.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Tamil Thalaivas roared back to form with an emphatic 46-31 win over Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Stellar performances from defenders Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and a brilliant Super 10 by raider Vishal Chahal ensured the Thalaivas stayed in control throughout the game.

The two defensive units were dictating terms in the opening exchanges of this contest and saw more tackles than raids. The two teams were at even-stevens, giving very little away, before Vishwas S executed a brilliant Super Raid to give the Bengal Warriorz a four-point lead.

The tables turned rather quickly, courtesy Vishal, who inflicted a Super Raid and dismissed three players for the Bengal Warriorz. That helped the Tamil Thalaivas execute an ALL OUT, putting them back in the lead by three points.

Just when it seemed like the Tamil Thalaivas would ride on their momentum to extend their lead further, the Bengal Warriorz showed their mettle.

Nitin Kumar managed a couple of quick raids, while their defence kept them in the game to make it a two-point deficit at half time, with the Tamil Thalaivas leading 18-16.

The Tamil Thalaivas didn’t put a foot wrong at the start of the second half, extending their lead to six points. That lead went to ten points in the blink of an eye, as the Nitesh Kumar completed his High Five to inflict another ALL OUT on the Bengal Warriorz.

There was no stopping the Tamil Thalaivas as they kept piling on the misery on the Season 7 champions.

Moein got a Super Raid of his own, eliminating three players from the Bengal Warriorz, while Narender Kandola completed a milestone of 500 Raid points in the league as the Tamil Thalaivas continued to run riot.

Vishal completed his Super 10, helping his side carry on their fine form in this contest, further extending their lead to twelve points.

Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S were the only two raiders who made an impact for the Warriorz.

Unfortunately for them, Tamil Thalaivas defense was on another level. Amir completed a High Five of his own, with back-to-back Super Tackles, while Moein also registered a High 5.

With 16 successful tackle points in the game, Tamil Thalaivas eventually decimated the Bengal Warriorz, completing a 15-point route.

