Pro-40 League cricket: Yash Ramchandani, Ankush Paswan score unbeaten tons

HomeSportsPro-40 League cricket: Yash Ramchandani, Ankush Paswan score unbeaten tons

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
Thanks to opener Yash Ramchandani’s smashing 148 with 20 fours,  defending champions MCC (Black) notched up their second successive win, beating MCC (Yellow) by 55 runs in the 6-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan here.

Black put into bat, hammered 256 for five of the allotted 40 overs, Yellow tried their best while chasing such a huge score, but loss of early wickets put paid to their aspirations and were restricted to 201 for nine.

In the other tie, debutants B4S Club, too won their second win with a 88 runs with over MCC (Orange). The highlight of their win was the Ankush Paswan’s unbeaten century in their 271 for six.

In reply, Orange were bowled out for 183.

Brief scores: 

MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 League: B4S Club 271/6 off 40 0vers (Ankush Paswan no 121, Anuj Iyer 44; Amant Hussain 32; S Das Gupta 3/32) bt MCC (Orange) 183 allout (Saurabh Paswan 49, Ritwik Mohanty 36, Suhail Ansari 35;Anuj Iyer 3/44, Mehraj Khan 3/24, Sahil Ansari 2/22) by 88 runs. Man-of-the-match : Ankush Paswan

MCC (Black) 256/5 off 40 0vers (Yash Ramchandani no 148, Rohan Karande30; Mayank Dubey 2/26, Chandan Jaiswal 2/53) bt MCC (Yellow) 201/9 (Pratik Chavan 54, Nikhil Dechapalli 54; Tushar Raj 4/46, Rahul Yadav 3/37) by  55 runs. Man-of-the-match :Yash Ramchandani

