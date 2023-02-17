e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPrithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Accused Sapna Gill taken to Andheri court by Mumbai Police; Watch

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Accused Sapna Gill taken to Andheri court by Mumbai Police; Watch

Sapna Gill was among the 8 people booked by Oshiwara Police for allegedly assaulting Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai Wednesday night.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Admin
Follow us on

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting India cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car, was taken to the Andheri Court by Mumbai Police on Friday.

Sapna was among the 8 people booked by Oshiwara Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

But Sapna not only denied any wrongdoing but instead, accused Prithvi Shaw of physical assault.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

Read Also
Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Sapna Gill's lawyer claims cricketer was drunk and 'hit her with a...
article-image

What happened between Shaw and Gill?

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

Read Also
Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Cricketer's friend says he got irked at third request for picture,...
article-image

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sapna Gill's IG posts receive abusive comments as Prithvi Shaw fans slam influencer over the...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Shami comes to the rescue of pitch invader after plan to meet cricketers was foiled by...

IND vs AUS: Shami comes to the rescue of pitch invader after plan to meet cricketers was foiled by...

IND vs AUS, BGT: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fastest Indian all-rounder to 250 Test wickets and 2,500...

IND vs AUS, BGT: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fastest Indian all-rounder to 250 Test wickets and 2,500...

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Accused Sapna Gill taken to Andheri court by Mumbai Police; Watch

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Accused Sapna Gill taken to Andheri court by Mumbai Police; Watch

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma steps down amid sting operation controversy

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma steps down amid sting operation controversy

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Top Moments Live: Australia bowled out for 263 runs, Khawaja 81, Shami...

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Top Moments Live: Australia bowled out for 263 runs, Khawaja 81, Shami...